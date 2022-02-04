Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Fabrinet Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:FN)

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) – B. Riley increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Fabrinet in a report released on Tuesday, February 1st. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.23. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Fabrinet’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.21 EPS.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 8.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Fabrinet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on Fabrinet from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fabrinet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.71.

FN stock opened at $100.96 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $77.30 and a 1-year high of $126.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.88.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total value of $104,094.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cartica Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fabrinet during the second quarter worth $10,870,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Fabrinet by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

