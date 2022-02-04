Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Silvergate Capital Co. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Silvergate Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 1st. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.75. Wedbush also issued estimates for Silvergate Capital’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.06). Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 44.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $181.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Silvergate Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.10.

Silvergate Capital stock opened at $102.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.97. Silvergate Capital has a twelve month low of $80.78 and a twelve month high of $239.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the second quarter worth about $400,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 28.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the second quarter worth about $265,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 20.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Finally, AtonRa Partners grew its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 48.0% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 28,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 9,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 3,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.84, for a total transaction of $781,552.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis S. Frank sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.88, for a total transaction of $5,497,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,539 shares of company stock worth $7,375,453 in the last quarter. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

