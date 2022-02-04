Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Boosted by William Blair

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Woodward in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 1st. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now expects that the technology company will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.91. William Blair also issued estimates for Woodward’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Woodward had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.86%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share.

WWD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial raised Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered Woodward from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Woodward has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.50.

NASDAQ WWD opened at $110.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.52. Woodward has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $130.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WWD. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Woodward during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 415.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,121,068.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Woodward’s payout ratio is presently 20.44%.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

