Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Reduced by Analyst

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Bank of Princeton in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 31st. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.73. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bank of Princeton’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Bank of Princeton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:BPRN opened at $30.71 on Wednesday. Bank of Princeton has a fifty-two week low of $24.11 and a fifty-two week high of $32.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.60 million, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BPRN. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Princeton during the second quarter worth about $2,565,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Princeton by 44.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Princeton during the third quarter worth about $586,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Princeton during the fourth quarter worth about $503,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Princeton by 5.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 336,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,052,000 after purchasing an additional 16,896 shares in the last quarter. 35.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Bank of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.82%.

About Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.

