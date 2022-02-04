Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Lifted by Oppenheimer

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of United Parcel Service in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $3.85 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.42. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $236.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $243.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.93.

UPS stock opened at $228.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $208.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $156.59 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The company has a market capitalization of $198.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.99%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

