QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $526.28 Million

Brokerages expect that QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) will report sales of $526.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for QIAGEN’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $515.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $537.10 million. QIAGEN posted sales of $571.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that QIAGEN will report full-year sales of $2.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow QIAGEN.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $534.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.35 million. QIAGEN had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QGEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of QIAGEN to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 26th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of QIAGEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of QIAGEN from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QIAGEN currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.09.

QGEN stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 542,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,577. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.41 and its 200-day moving average is $53.05. QIAGEN has a 1 year low of $45.58 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of QIAGEN by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,762,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423,472 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of QIAGEN by 1,620.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,616,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,003,000 after buying an additional 3,406,695 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of QIAGEN by 1,502.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,648,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,290,000 after buying an additional 1,545,163 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in QIAGEN by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,056,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,483 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in QIAGEN by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,693,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,219,000 after purchasing an additional 988,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

