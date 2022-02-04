Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Given New $170.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its target price reduced by Rosenblatt Securities from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on QRVO. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Argus lowered shares of Qorvo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna restated a hold rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $190.09.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $128.72 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. Qorvo has a 12 month low of $123.92 and a 12 month high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 28.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Qorvo will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total value of $825,964.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $200,141.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 1,135.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 973,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,786,000 after acquiring an additional 894,876 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Qorvo by 19.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,097,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $801,603,000 after purchasing an additional 666,505 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Qorvo during the second quarter worth about $93,205,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Qorvo by 85.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 839,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $164,220,000 after purchasing an additional 385,954 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Qorvo by 757.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 425,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,124,000 after purchasing an additional 375,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

