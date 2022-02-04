Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target Cut to $190.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on QRVO. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna reissued a hold rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $190.09.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $128.72 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.70 and a 200 day moving average of $165.99. Qorvo has a 52 week low of $123.92 and a 52 week high of $201.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.22. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $200,141.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total transaction of $825,964.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Qorvo by 956.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Qorvo by 3,655.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Qorvo by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Qorvo by 1,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Qorvo by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

