Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KWR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,575 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,906 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 48,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,472,000 after purchasing an additional 12,048 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Shares of Quaker Chemical stock opened at $202.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $224.36 and a 200-day moving average of $239.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.45. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 1-year low of $195.00 and a 1-year high of $301.99.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.07. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $449.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 19.58%.

In other news, Director Dieter Laininger sold 2,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.23, for a total transaction of $758,805.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP L Wilbert Platzer sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.27, for a total transaction of $181,218.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,101 shares of company stock worth $1,106,513 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KWR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.