QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Raised to $220.00 at Cowen

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its target price hoisted by Cowen from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $199.16.

QCOM stock opened at $179.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $179.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.62. The company has a market capitalization of $200.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM has a 1-year low of $122.17 and a 1-year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total value of $3,779,819.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $558,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,297 shares of company stock worth $8,070,787. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,506,647 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,790,125,000 after buying an additional 490,457 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,432,987 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,371,003,000 after buying an additional 415,275 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,239,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,352,588,000 after buying an additional 4,375,459 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after buying an additional 2,630,436 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,519,470 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,360,618,000 after buying an additional 181,343 shares during the period. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

