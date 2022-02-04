QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. QUALCOMM updated its Q2 guidance to $2.80-3.00 EPS.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $179.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $122.17 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $179.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Summit Insights cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.16.

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total value of $3,779,819.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,297 shares of company stock worth $8,070,787 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in QUALCOMM stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,630,436 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.15% of QUALCOMM worth $1,852,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

