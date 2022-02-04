QUALCOMM’s (QCOM) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Susquehanna

Susquehanna reiterated their hold rating on shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a $190.00 price target on the wireless technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $175.00.

QCOM has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $199.16.

QCOM opened at $179.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $179.71 and a 200 day moving average of $156.62. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $122.17 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total transaction of $3,779,819.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $558,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,297 shares of company stock worth $8,070,787 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 210,215 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,046,000 after buying an additional 24,517 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,426,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,057 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

