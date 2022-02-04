Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.23

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.23 and last traded at $4.29, with a volume of 3003 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.41.

Separately, initiated coverage on shares of Quantum-Si in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.02.

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04.

In related news, General Counsel Christian Lapointe sold 12,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $70,970.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John Viii Stark sold 172,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $1,008,898.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si in the second quarter worth $201,000. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Quantum-Si by 36.4% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 672,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,608,000 after acquiring an additional 179,372 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si in the second quarter worth $752,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si in the second quarter worth $920,000. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si in the second quarter worth $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Quantum-Si Company Profile (NASDAQ:QSI)

Quantum-Si incorporated operates first next-generation protein sequencing platform for healthcare industries. Its ecosystem encompasses to decode the molecules of life, including sample preparation, sequencing, and data analysis. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

