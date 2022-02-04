Quartix Technologies (LON:QTX) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $386.91

Shares of Quartix Technologies Plc (LON:QTX) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 386.91 ($5.20) and traded as high as GBX 388 ($5.22). Quartix Technologies shares last traded at GBX 385 ($5.18), with a volume of 13,413 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quartix Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Get Quartix Technologies alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £186.26 million and a PE ratio of 64.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 386.91 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 436.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Quartix Holdings plc engages in the design, development, marketing, and delivery of vehicle telematics services in the United Kingdom, France, the United States, and the European Territories. The company operates in two segment, Total Fleet and Insurance. It offers vehicle tracking system for businesses, such as real-time vehicle tracking; driver timesheet report; driver behavior report; vehicle tracking reports and dashboards; vehicle tracking alerts; customized tracking; and fleet management solutions and services.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Quartix Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quartix Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.