R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 334,277 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in R. R. Donnelley & Sons were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RRD. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 27.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded R. R. Donnelley & Sons from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

NYSE:RRD opened at $10.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $780.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.82. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $11.33.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

About R. R. Donnelley & Sons

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co engages in the provision of multichannel communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Print, Logistics, Statement Printing, Labels, Packaging, Supply Chain Management, Forms and Business Process Outsourcing. The Commercial Print segment provides various commercial printing products and offer a full range of branded materials including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters and promotional items.

