Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.79 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) will report $29.79 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Radius Global Infrastructure’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.70 million and the highest is $29.89 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Radius Global Infrastructure will report full year sales of $104.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $104.30 million to $104.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $145.57 million, with estimates ranging from $142.23 million to $148.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Radius Global Infrastructure.

Get Radius Global Infrastructure alerts:

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $27.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RADI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radius Global Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Radius Global Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Radius Global Infrastructure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

In other Radius Global Infrastructure news, COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of Radius Global Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $273,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo sold 591,587 shares of Radius Global Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $9,530,466.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,294,863 shares of company stock valued at $20,990,484 in the last quarter. 13.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RADI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 138.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,369,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538,696 shares during the period. Harbor Spring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the second quarter worth $25,986,000. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the third quarter worth $27,415,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 1,250.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,172,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,539 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 871.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 858,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,447,000 after acquiring an additional 770,057 shares during the period. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RADI traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $13.07. 819,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,985. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.61. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $18.79.

About Radius Global Infrastructure

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Radius Global Infrastructure (RADI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.