RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Shares Acquired by FJ Capital Management LLC

FJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,180,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,000 shares during the quarter. RBB Bancorp comprises 2.5% of FJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. FJ Capital Management LLC owned approximately 6.05% of RBB Bancorp worth $29,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp in the third quarter worth $4,570,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 30.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 375,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,455,000 after acquiring an additional 88,079 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 4.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 464,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,254,000 after acquiring an additional 21,398 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 81.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 19,748 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 11.9% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 181,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Get RBB Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ RBB traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,472. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.05 million, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. RBB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.60 and a 1-year high of $29.08.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 34.32% and a return on equity of 12.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that RBB Bancorp will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This is a boost from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.58%.

RBB Bancorp Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB).

Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.