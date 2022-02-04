Real Matters (TSE:REAL) PT Lowered to C$13.00 at ATB Capital

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its price objective cut by ATB Capital from C$16.00 to C$13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$25.00 to C$18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$15.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Real Matters from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Cormark decreased their price target on Real Matters from C$14.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, lowered shares of Real Matters from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$22.00 to C$8.75 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$9.48.

Real Matters stock opened at C$6.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.00. Real Matters has a twelve month low of C$5.50 and a twelve month high of C$18.80. The stock has a market cap of C$489.86 million and a P/E ratio of 12.81.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

