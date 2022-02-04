Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Position Trimmed by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,545 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $6,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in O. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.3% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 16.8% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 0.7% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 0.4% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 39,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of O opened at $68.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.50, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.34 and a 200 day moving average of $69.91. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $58.27 and a 12 month high of $74.60.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Realty Income had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $491.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a feb 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 234.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

