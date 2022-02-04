Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Stake Lifted by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 29.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 19.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,207,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,970 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 183.9% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 20,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 13,127 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Realty Income by 21.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 261,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,960,000 after buying an additional 46,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in Realty Income by 39.1% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 107,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after buying an additional 30,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

O has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank cut Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $68.67 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $58.27 and a 12 month high of $74.60. The company has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.91.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $491.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.45 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 26.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a feb 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.2465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.92%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

