Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.41. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RRR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday. Macquarie cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.22.

NASDAQ:RRR opened at $45.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.71 and a 200-day moving average of $47.53. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 2.44. Red Rock Resorts has a one year low of $24.44 and a one year high of $58.74.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $422.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.04 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 45.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRR. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $486,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 354,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,056,000 after purchasing an additional 45,076 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $482,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 28,041 shares in the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

