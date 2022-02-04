Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share.
Shares of RRX opened at $160.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.74. Regal Rexnord has a 52-week low of $125.42 and a 52-week high of $176.91. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.23.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.40%.
About Regal Rexnord
Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.
