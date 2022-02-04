Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share.

Shares of RRX opened at $160.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.74. Regal Rexnord has a 52-week low of $125.42 and a 52-week high of $176.91. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.40%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RRX. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Regal Rexnord from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Regal Rexnord from $204.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

