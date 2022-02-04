Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share.

Regal Rexnord stock opened at $160.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.39. Regal Rexnord has a 1 year low of $125.42 and a 1 year high of $176.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.74.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.40%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RRX shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $204.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.