Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share.
Regal Rexnord stock opened at $160.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.39. Regal Rexnord has a 1 year low of $125.42 and a 1 year high of $176.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.74.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.40%.
Regal Rexnord Company Profile
Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.
