Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS.
NYSE RRX opened at $160.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $164.74. Regal Rexnord has a 52-week low of $125.42 and a 52-week high of $176.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.39.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.40%.
About Regal Rexnord
Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.
