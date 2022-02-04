Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS.

NYSE RRX opened at $160.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $164.74. Regal Rexnord has a 52-week low of $125.42 and a 52-week high of $176.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Regal Rexnord from $204.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

