Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Releases Earnings Results

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.83 by $3.89, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.72 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of REGN traded down $3.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $616.99. The stock had a trading volume of 30,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,446. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $441.00 and a 1-year high of $686.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $627.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $620.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total transaction of $4,638,267.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.14, for a total transaction of $60,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,195 shares of company stock worth $22,384,716. 10.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $617.00 to $585.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Cowen started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $754.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $728.95.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

