Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Regional Management Corp. is a diversified specialty consumer finance company engaged in providing loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies and other traditional lenders. It offers Small Installment Loans, Large Installment Loans, Automobile Purchase Loans, Furniture and Appliance Purchase Loans and Insurance Products. The Company has operations primarily in South Carolina, Texas, North Carolina, Tennessee and Alabama. Regional Management Corp. is headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina. “

RM opened at $49.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.15. The company has a market capitalization of $489.26 million, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.30. Regional Management has a 52 week low of $29.94 and a 52 week high of $67.60. The company has a quick ratio of 34.12, a current ratio of 34.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $111.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.32 million. Regional Management had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 20.25%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Regional Management will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael R. Dunn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.45, for a total value of $584,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert William Beck sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total value of $182,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,865 shares of company stock worth $5,927,941 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Regional Management by 131,116.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 295,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,740,000 after acquiring an additional 295,011 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 192,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,959,000 after buying an additional 100,059 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,643,000 after buying an additional 15,968 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,526,000 after buying an additional 16,691 shares during the period. Finally, Khrom Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC now owns 155,139 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,026,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

