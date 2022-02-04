Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.00.
RGA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.
NYSE:RGA opened at $110.73 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America has a one year low of $94.32 and a one year high of $134.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.69.
In related news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $94,422.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 104.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.
Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile
Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.
