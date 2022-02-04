Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.00.

RGA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

NYSE:RGA opened at $110.73 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America has a one year low of $94.32 and a one year high of $134.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.69.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.39). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 1.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $94,422.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 104.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.