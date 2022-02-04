Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:RQHTF) Short Interest Down 18.3% in January

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:RQHTF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 515,000 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the December 31st total of 630,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 371,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

RQHTF stock opened at $0.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Reliq Health Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $159.47 million, a PE ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 1.55.

Get Reliq Health Technologies alerts:

Reliq Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:RQHTF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.28 million during the quarter. Reliq Health Technologies had a negative net margin of 444.00% and a negative return on equity of 561.76%.

Reliq Health Technologies, Inc is a healthcare technology company that specializes in developing software solutions for the community care market. It offers the iUGO Care platform, which integrates wearables, sensors, voice technology and intuitive mobile apps and desktop user interfaces for patients, clinicians and healthcare administrators.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Reliq Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliq Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.