Renaissance Group LLC Acquires 4,232 Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

Renaissance Group LLC boosted its position in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,232 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronado Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 23.0% in the third quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 2,046,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,354,000 after acquiring an additional 383,205 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 15.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,853,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,917,000 after acquiring an additional 254,503 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 118.5% in the third quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 1,187,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,096,000 after acquiring an additional 644,161 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 266.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 971,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,189,000 after acquiring an additional 706,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 4.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 525,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,527,000 after buying an additional 22,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

MX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magnachip Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock opened at $18.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.77. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $16.53 and a 52-week high of $26.98. The firm has a market cap of $837.76 million, a PE ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.05.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

