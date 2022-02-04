Renaissance Group LLC Sells 129 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Renaissance Group LLC decreased its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 4.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 56.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $574,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,556 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 460.0% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 700,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,336,000 after purchasing an additional 575,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,181,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,156,288,000 after acquiring an additional 567,034 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth $65,828,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth $53,678,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $145.56 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.38 and a 52 week high of $171.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.89 and its 200-day moving average is $144.70. The company has a market capitalization of $47.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.50.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.06.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

