Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 821,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285,419 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $74,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PDD. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 45.4% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 98.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the third quarter worth $63,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the third quarter worth $72,000. 21.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pinduoduo stock opened at $55.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -689.13 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.87 and its 200 day moving average is $80.98. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.67 and a 1 year high of $212.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.17%. On average, equities analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinduoduo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.22.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

