Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,282,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 28,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $56,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3,824.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 14,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. 99.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.65 on Friday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.66 and a 52 week high of $21.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $816.18 million, a PE ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.84.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.50 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 12.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

In related news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 46,200 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $739,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.