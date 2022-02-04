Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 78,000 Shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,105,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.44% of Shaw Communications worth $61,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,349,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,978,000 after acquiring an additional 483,178 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,553,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558,385 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,125,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,291,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,227,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,364,000 after acquiring an additional 289,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

SJR opened at $29.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.27. Shaw Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $30.66.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Shaw Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.0791 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.39%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$40.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shaw Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

