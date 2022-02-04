Renault SA to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:RNLSY)

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Renault in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Renault’s FY2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renault from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Renault from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Renault in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from €35.00 ($39.33) to €40.00 ($44.94) in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The volume recovery that Besson expects in Europe as semi shortages ease and further cost-cutting benefits emerge should drive Auto and Group margins higher and industrial free cash flow north of EUR1B in 2022, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Renault in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RNLSY opened at $8.05 on Wednesday. Renault has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $9.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.25.

About Renault

Renault SA designs, manufactures and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing and Mobility Services. The Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ segment engages in production, sales, and distribution of passenger cars, and light commercial vehicles, and provides automotive services.

