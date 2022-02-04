Renishaw (LON:RSW) PT Lowered to GBX 4,200 at Barclays

Renishaw (LON:RSW) had its price target decreased by Barclays from GBX 4,695 ($63.12) to GBX 4,200 ($56.47) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 6,600 ($88.73) price objective on shares of Renishaw in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Renishaw to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 5,800 ($77.98) to GBX 4,400 ($59.16) in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

Get Renishaw alerts:

Renishaw stock opened at GBX 4,810 ($64.67) on Tuesday. Renishaw has a 52-week low of GBX 4,226 ($56.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 7,025 ($94.45). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,620.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,922.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 16 ($0.22) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Renishaw’s payout ratio is 0.09%.

About Renishaw

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Renishaw Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renishaw and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.