Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RTOKY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Peel Hunt lowered Rentokil Initial to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

RTOKY stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.46. 37,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,194. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02. Rentokil Initial has a one year low of $32.42 and a one year high of $43.69.

Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. The firm through its products and services protect people from the dangers of pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Benelux, Germany, Southern Europe, and Latin America.

