REPO Price Down 19.3% Over Last Week (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. REPO has a total market cap of $4.30 million and $457,214.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One REPO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000510 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, REPO has traded down 19.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00050310 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,663.47 or 0.07135814 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00055434 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,223.69 or 0.99727551 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007036 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00054217 BTC.

About REPO

REPO launched on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

Buying and Selling REPO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REPO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REPO using one of the exchanges listed above.

