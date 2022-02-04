Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Short Interest Update

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the December 31st total of 49,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Hovde Group downgraded shares of Republic Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

RBCAA stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.45. The stock had a trading volume of 177 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,544. The stock has a market cap of $979.03 million, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.19. Republic Bancorp has a 52-week low of $37.13 and a 52-week high of $57.62.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 26.58%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.341 dividend. This is a positive change from Republic Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Republic Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.06%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBCAA. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 100,766.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 165.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.42% of the company’s stock.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

