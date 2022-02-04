Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.87 Billion

Analysts expect Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to post sales of $2.87 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Republic Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.84 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.91 billion. Republic Services reported sales of $2.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Republic Services will report full year sales of $11.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.18 billion to $11.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $12.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.94 billion to $12.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Republic Services.

Get Republic Services alerts:

RSG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.20.

NYSE:RSG traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.75. 20,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,289,864. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.99. Republic Services has a fifty-two week low of $88.62 and a fifty-two week high of $145.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76.

In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total transaction of $267,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,193,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 142,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,859,000 after buying an additional 35,163 shares during the period. Tlwm lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Tlwm now owns 6,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Republic Services (RSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.