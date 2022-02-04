Request One Day Trading Volume Hits $130.06 Million (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. In the last seven days, Request has traded up 25.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Request coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000682 BTC on popular exchanges. Request has a total market capitalization of $274.55 million and approximately $130.06 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Request alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004117 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00042149 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.28 or 0.00109925 BTC.

About Request

Request is a coin. It launched on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 coins and its circulating supply is 999,876,008 coins. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Request’s official message board is blog.request.network . Request’s official website is request.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Buying and Selling Request

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.