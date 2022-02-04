Research Analysts Set Expectations for Cadence Bancorporation’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CADE)

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Cadence Bancorporation in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 1st. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Cadence Bancorporation’s FY2023 earnings at $3.29 EPS.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.71). Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 15.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CADE. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on Cadence Bancorporation from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bancorporation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

NYSE CADE opened at $31.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Cadence Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $34.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CADE. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 1,920.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

