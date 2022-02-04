Reviewing Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI) & CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR)

Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI) and CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Mitesco has a beta of -1.27, indicating that its stock price is 227% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CCUR has a beta of 535.74, indicating that its stock price is 53,474% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Mitesco and CCUR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitesco N/A N/A -$2.86 million ($0.04) -4.53 CCUR $5.87 million N/A $12.23 million ($733.33) -8.18

CCUR has higher revenue and earnings than Mitesco. CCUR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mitesco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Mitesco and CCUR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitesco 0 0 0 0 N/A CCUR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Mitesco and CCUR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitesco N/A -2,552.31% -175.86% CCUR N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Mitesco shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Mitesco shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of CCUR shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CCUR beats Mitesco on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mitesco

Mitesco, Inc. engages in the development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals. It offers pharmaceutical formulations for both the human and veterinary market. The firm also focuses on the development of software applications in the healthcare arena, including telemedicine; and consideration of services offering using blockchain encryption technology for various aspects of the healthcare industry. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

About CCUR

CCUR Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Advance Cash (MCA) and Real Estate Operations. The company was founded by James K. Sims in 1966 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

