Reviewing Worksport (OTCMKTS:WKSP) & Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK)

Worksport (OTCMKTS:WKSP) and Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Worksport and Patrick Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Worksport -1,058.05% -29.90% -26.64% Patrick Industries 5.45% 31.49% 9.60%

This table compares Worksport and Patrick Industries’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Worksport $350,000.00 103.15 -$1.19 million ($0.43) -4.98 Patrick Industries $2.49 billion 0.64 $97.06 million $8.65 7.79

Patrick Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Worksport. Worksport is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Patrick Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Worksport and Patrick Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Worksport 0 0 1 0 3.00 Patrick Industries 0 0 2 0 3.00

Worksport currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 273.83%. Patrick Industries has a consensus price target of $97.00, indicating a potential upside of 43.96%. Given Worksport’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Worksport is more favorable than Patrick Industries.

Risk & Volatility

Worksport has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Patrick Industries has a beta of 2.18, indicating that its stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Worksport shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.3% of Patrick Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.7% of Worksport shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Patrick Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Patrick Industries beats Worksport on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Worksport

Worksport Ltd. designs and distributes pickup truck covers called tonneau covers throughout the United States and Canada. The firm assists businesses by acquiring investment capital for continued growth and expansion while providing business development and marketing strategies, and offers its services in the United States and Canada. The company was founded on April 2, 2003 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc. engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products. The Distribution segment distributes pre-finished wall and ceiling panels, drywall and drywall finishing products, electronics and audio systems components, wiring, electrical and plumbing products, fiber reinforced polyester products, cement siding, interior passage doors, roofing products, laminate and ceramic flooring, shower doors, furniture, fireplaces and surrounds, interior and exterior lightning products, and other miscellaneous products. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Elkhart, IN.

