Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) Short Interest Up 26.6% in January

Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the December 31st total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Rezolute stock opened at $4.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 14.76 and a quick ratio of 14.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.24. Rezolute has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $17.39.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.02). Analysts predict that Rezolute will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on RZLT. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Rezolute from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. cut their target price on shares of Rezolute from $30.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rezolute from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rezolute has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.40.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rezolute in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,553,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rezolute in the 3rd quarter worth about $265,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rezolute in the 2nd quarter worth about $459,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rezolute in the 2nd quarter worth about $419,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rezolute in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. 34.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rezolute

Rezolute, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies for patients with metabolic and orphan diseases. Its products portfolio include RZ358-Phase 2, an antibody for the ultra-orphan indication of congenital hyperInsulinism; AB101-Phase 1, a once-weekly injectable basal insulin; and RZ402 which targets diabetic macular edema.

