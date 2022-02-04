Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic deficiencies which result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The Company’s product candidate principally consists of setmelanotide, a potent, first-in-class melanocortin-4 receptor or MC4R, agonist for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Boston, MA. “

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.40.

Shares of RYTM opened at $6.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.84 million, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.31. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $35.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.21.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.77) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 554.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 684,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,834,000 after purchasing an additional 182,476 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 156,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 16,391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.