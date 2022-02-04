Richard K. Crumly Sells 17,000 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 17,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $1,062,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of XPEL stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.62. 175,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,202. XPEL, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.11 and a twelve month high of $103.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.99 and a beta of 2.13.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $68.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.04 million. XPEL had a return on equity of 48.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEL. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in XPEL by 199.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in XPEL in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of XPEL in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of XPEL by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of XPEL in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut XPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

