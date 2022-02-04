Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) Director Richard Lord Sells 61,800 Shares

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) Director Richard Lord sold 61,800 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.63, for a total value of C$3,067,078.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,216,809 shares in the company, valued at C$209,276,435.54.

Richard Lord also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 1st, Richard Lord sold 75,000 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.10, for a total transaction of C$3,682,275.00.

Shares of TSE RCH traded up C$0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$49.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,037. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$44.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$43.87. The company has a market cap of C$2.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.87. Richelieu Hardware Ltd. has a one year low of C$35.60 and a one year high of C$50.48.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported C$0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$398.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$380.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that Richelieu Hardware Ltd. will post 2.4199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Richelieu Hardware’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. Richelieu Hardware’s payout ratio is 11.02%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$49.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Richelieu Hardware from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$48.00 to C$53.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Richelieu Hardware Company Profile

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

