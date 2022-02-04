RichQUACK.com Reaches Market Cap of $70.84 Million (QUACK)

RichQUACK.com (CURRENCY:QUACK) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. RichQUACK.com has a total market cap of $70.84 million and $917,259.00 worth of RichQUACK.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RichQUACK.com coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, RichQUACK.com has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00051133 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,826.32 or 0.07438204 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00055692 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,913.96 or 0.99780434 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00055274 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00006994 BTC.

About RichQUACK.com

RichQUACK.com’s official Twitter account is @richquack

Buying and Selling RichQUACK.com

