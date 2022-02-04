Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) PT Set at GBX 4,200 by UBS Group

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) has been given a GBX 4,200 ($56.47) target price by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 23.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RIO. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,300 ($71.26) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,500 ($73.94) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Liberum Capital downgraded Rio Tinto Group to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($56.47) price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,840 ($65.07) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 5,220 ($70.18) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,125 ($68.90).

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at GBX 5,458 ($73.38) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5,041.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5,116.28. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,354 ($58.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,876.26 ($92.45). The company has a market capitalization of £88.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22.

In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,667 ($62.75), for a total transaction of £19,228.04 ($25,851.09).

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

