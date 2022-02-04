Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RIO. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.10.

NYSE:RIO opened at $73.47 on Thursday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $59.58 and a 52 week high of $95.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.81 and a 200 day moving average of $70.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 308.2% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

